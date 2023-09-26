Panic in Udaipur after leopard enters house, caught by forest officials

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2023 01:29 PM IST

According to forest officials, the leopard was spotted inside the house of a temple priest who at the time was on the ground floor while his daughters were on the first floor

A leopard on Monday entered a house in Udaipur’s Semar area after it had strayed from a nearby forest, officials said.

The animal was caught by the forest officials who then released it to a safe place. (Representative file image)

According to forest officials, the leopard was spotted inside the house of a temple priest who at the time was on the ground floor while his daughters were on the first floor.

The house owner then informed the forest officials who reached the spot and tranquilised the animal, who was in one of the rooms of the house’s first floor, in an operation which took around two hours.

Deputy conservator forest (DCF) Udaipur Arun Kumar D said, ”We got a call from the DCF Rajsamand Alok Gupta about the incident, acting on his directions, a team from Udaipur rushed to the scene and rescued the leopard”.

The team then moved the animal away from the house and released it to a safe place.

