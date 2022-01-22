Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Fatehpur in Sikar receiving the highest rainfall at 41 mm, the meteorological department here said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagaur's Jayal area in western Rajasthan.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions of the state for the day.

Scattered rainfall is likely in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday, it said.

The temperature on Friday night was recorded between 8.6 degrees Celsius (Karauli) and 18.6 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur).

The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards.