Political appointments, Cabinet shuffle will be done without delay: Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will win all the three Rajasthan assembly seats going for bypolls on April 17
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will win all the three Rajasthan assembly seats going for bypolls on April 17. Addressing media at the state party office, Pilot also said that political appointments and Cabinet reshuffle will be done without delay.

“I believe Congress will win on all three assembly seats [Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand]. We have taken the government works and achievements to the public. People are unhappy with the divide and clashes there in the BJP – they have failed in fulfilling the role of strong Opposition,” said Pilot. He added that the Centre too had failed on all fronts -- such as inflation and agriculture laws – and people were watching this.

On political appointments, he said, “Our government has completed 2-1/2 years and has fulfilled many of the promises. The remaining ones need to be fulfilled swiftly, which include political appointments, Cabinet reshuffle.”

Pilot also said a committee, to address grievances within the party, was constituted but veteran leader Ahmed Patel passed away. “I have full faith that there will be no more delay, and whatever issues were raised, and consensus was built – immediate action will be and should be taken.”

“I have faith on AICC chief Sonia Gandhi as the committee was formed on her directions. The committee now has two members. The bypolls will be soon over and even the assembly election in some states – I don’t think there should be any further delay in implementing the decisions of the committee,” said the former deputy chief minister.

In response to Pilot’s assertion that his party will win all the three seats, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said people will vote against the 2.5 years of the state government. The government has failed in fulfilling the promises. The law and order situation is deteriorating. BJP is united and it’s the Congress which is a divided house, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also sought the deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the bypolls, accusing the ruling Congress of misusing government machinery and threatening voters.

A delegation of BJP leaders met Governor Kalraj Mishra and requested him to apprise the Election Commission of the issues raised by them in a representation handed over to him.

