New Delhi/Jaipur, After power disruptions marred the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday, the conducting authority for the exam, NBEMS, has scheduled a retest on September 5.

Power failure disrupts NEET-PG at Jaipur centres; re-exam on Sep 5

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Only the affected candidates can appear for the exam next month, which will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur, according to a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences .

The NEET-PG 2026 examination, meanwhile, was successfully conducted in other centres of the country. Over 2.6 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres took the exam, officials said.

At the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which was attributed to the examination conducting agency's technological partner, TCS Ltd, in an NBEMS notice.

The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura .

The NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately, the board said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately, the board said. {{/usCountry}}

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The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates who could not complete the examination and said arrangements had been made for their re-examination.

Earlier, some candidates claimed their systems shut down six to seven times during the examination, while others alleged that the disruption occurred even more frequently.

They said that after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared on some computers before they went down again.

Several candidates came out of the examination centre amid the disruption and staged a protest, questioning the technical arrangements for the test.

They alleged that no clear explanation was provided by the centre staff about the repeated disruptions.

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The candidates also raised concerns over the confidentiality and fairness of the examination, claiming that questions had appeared on some computer screens before the systems went down.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the disruptions and said the examination authorities should ensure that candidates were not disadvantaged because of technical failures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.