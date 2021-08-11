Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 2 dead in Illegal mine cave-in, efforts on to rescue 5 others
Rajasthan: 2 dead in Illegal mine cave-in, efforts on to rescue 5 others

Bhilwara superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sharma said two bodies have been recovered and attempts to rescue the remaining five were on.
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Officiers feared that the labourers could be buried around 50-80 feet below in the illegal mine in Rajasthan.(HT Photo)

Bodies of two labourers were pulled out while five others were still buried under an illegal quartz mine in Asind area of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, which caved in Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Bhilwara superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sharma said two bodies have been recovered and attempts to rescue the remaining five were on. The incident happened in the interior areas of Asind, near Lachuda village. There were three women among those buried under the rubbles.

District collector Nakate Shivprasad Madan said the accident occurred at an illegal mining site, from where illegal miners had been arrested and equipment seized about three months ago. However, they returned after their release from jail around 8-10 days back.

The villagers staged a protest following the accident and alleged that the administration didn’t act in time despite being informed about the ongoing illegal mining. There was no fencing or any other protection around the mining area.

Officier feared that the labourers could be buried around 50-80 feet below.

