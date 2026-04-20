...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota

Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kota, Two cases of alleged suicides by youths have been reported in separate locations in Rajasthan, with a 20-year-old woman nursing student and a 21-year-old B.Sc student ending their lives in different incidents, officials said on Monday.

Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota

Vinita Saini, a resident of the Dhanwara area under Jhalawar city police station, allegedly jumped into the Kalisindh river from a bridge on Monday morning, Jhalawar city police station ASI Shailendra Singh said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued her, but she succumbed to injuries at SRG hospital, Singh said, adding that Saini was pursuing a nursing course here.

The police recovered a suicide note which stated that she was taking the extreme step of her own free will and that no one should be held responsible for it. There was no mention of the reason why she was taking the step, the police official said.

She reportedly left her home at Dhanwara at around 7 am Monday to submit a college form and later jumped into the Kalisindh river from the overbridge after parking her scooty there, Singh said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
nursing student kota rajasthan
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 2 students die by suicide in separate incidents in Kota
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.