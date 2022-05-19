Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 5 youngsters of a family die after car collides with SUV, 7 injured

The five deceased are in the age group of 16 to 22 years. One of them got married eight days ago. The seven injured have been admitted to the Alwar district hospital.
The five youngsters were returning from a local market when their car collided head on with an SUV. (Representational Image)
Published on May 19, 2022 04:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: Five youngsters of a family died and seven others injured in a road accident late on Wednesday in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said. All the deceased are in the age group of 16 to 22 years.

Assistant Superintendent of police, Raghuveer Singh said the incident happened last night near Barkheda village. The five youngsters were returning from the market when their car collided head on with an SUV.

He said one of the deceased was married eight days back, and the car they were in was also new. All five are from one family and identified as Vasim (18), Arbaz (22), Parvez (16), Ashiq (17), and Aalam (19).

All the deceased had come for a marriage program and thereafter went to visit the local market in the Pahadi town of the district.

Police said the injured who were in the SUV were coming from Sanvler village and the car was coming from Pahadi area when they met into a head on collision.

The seven injured were admitted to the Alwar district hospital, said police.

