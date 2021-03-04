Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

The proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned briefly on Thursday after opposition BJP legislators trooped into the well and shouted anti-government slogans.

The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.

Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.

This led to a heated exchange of words between the ruling and Opposition legislators.

Chairperson Rajendra Pareek sought cooperation from the legislators to let the House function and asked them to maintain dignity of the House but to no avail.

Amid the din, Opposition legislators trooped into the well shouting slogans against the government.

Pareek urged the BJP legislators to return to their seats but they did not pay any heed following which the House was adjourned for 30 minutes.