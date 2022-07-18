Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: BJP demands withdrawal of quota in Mahatma Gandhi English schools
Rajasthan: BJP demands withdrawal of quota in Mahatma Gandhi English schools

Former Rajasthan education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the state government’s quota order for Mahatma Gandhi English medium government schools is a violation of the Right to Education Act
A Rajasthan government order said a quota has been fixed for admission in Mahatma Gandhi government schools (English medium) for donors who have adopted the school and carried out works worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh. (Representative Image)
A Rajasthan government order said a quota has been fixed for admission in Mahatma Gandhi government schools (English medium) for donors who have adopted the school and carried out works worth more than 50 lakh. (Representative Image)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 08:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Monday questioned the state government’s order to reserve seats in Mahatma Gandhi English medium government schools for donors in lieu of work worth 50 lakh and demanded its immediate withdrawal saying that it is a violation of the Right to Education Act.

The order dated July 16 said that a quota of two students per class and a maximum of 10 students in a school per year have been fixed for admission in Mahatma Gandhi government schools (English medium) on the recommendation of such donors who have adopted the school and carried out works worth more than 50 lakh. The quota will be in addition to the existing number of seats.

“The state government is intent on destroying the education system, the government’s reservation of 10 seats per year to the donor in Mahatma Gandhi schools is clearly a violation of the RTE Act,” said former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani..

Sharing the order of education department on Twitter Devnani said under the Right to Education Act, no school can collect any capitation fee for admission and the order has violated this provision. The order will not only destroy the institutional structure of the government schools but will also lead to further division of the education system, he said.

