Rajasthan: BJP demands withdrawal of quota in Mahatma Gandhi English schools
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Monday questioned the state government’s order to reserve seats in Mahatma Gandhi English medium government schools for donors in lieu of work worth ₹50 lakh and demanded its immediate withdrawal saying that it is a violation of the Right to Education Act.
The order dated July 16 said that a quota of two students per class and a maximum of 10 students in a school per year have been fixed for admission in Mahatma Gandhi government schools (English medium) on the recommendation of such donors who have adopted the school and carried out works worth more than ₹50 lakh. The quota will be in addition to the existing number of seats.
“The state government is intent on destroying the education system, the government’s reservation of 10 seats per year to the donor in Mahatma Gandhi schools is clearly a violation of the RTE Act,” said former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani..
Sharing the order of education department on Twitter Devnani said under the Right to Education Act, no school can collect any capitation fee for admission and the order has violated this provision. The order will not only destroy the institutional structure of the government schools but will also lead to further division of the education system, he said.
-
12, including 7 from Maharashtra, killed in MSRTC bus accident in Madhya Pradesh
At least 12 passengers, including seven from Maharashtra, were killed while 15 others have been rescued when a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday morning, authorities said. The deceased include four women and a child, said officials. Chandrakant Eknath Patil (45) was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary (40) was the conductor.
-
School bus driver held in Pune under POCSO Act
A 15-year girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Kondhwa, police officials said. On July 16, the girl came home late and her mother inquired with her. The victim is a Class 10 student of a nearby school, officials said. The victim lodged a case against the accused at Kondhwa police station following which he was arrested. Kondhwa police station said that the victim knew the accused.
-
When will fire safety regulations be implemented, HC asks state
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to report the progress of implementing draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters within a week. The PIL also sought directions for the issuance of the final notification on Special Regulations for Buildings Vulnerable to Man-made Disasters in the DCPR-2034. Though the state sought four weeks' time, the HC declined it and posted the hearing after a week.
-
Andheri woman kills husband, flees after dumping his body under bed
Mumbai: The police have launched a search operation to hunt down a woman who allegedly killed hRubina'shusband and dumped hNaseem Khan, (23), a tailor by profession, whose body was found in a partially decomposed state'sbody under the bed at their rented house in Sakinaka, Andheri East. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy said, on Monday afternoon, residents of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, Sarwar Chawl informed them about a foul smell emitting from a one-plus-one structure, where the couple had been staying since July 12 on rent.
-
Anil Deshmukh corruption probe: CBI examines two ex-Mumbai police commissioners
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday examined former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with its corruption case probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people familiar with the development said. The federal anti-corruption agency had, on June 2 this year, filed a charge sheet against Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.
