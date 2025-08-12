Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Rajasthan: BSF, police seize 8.5 crore heroin in Bikaner joint operation

ByAparnesh Goswami
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 11:14 am IST

BSF deputy commandant Mahesh Chand Jat said the operation followed inputs that narcotics were being smuggled into India from across the border.

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Khajuwala police, seized 1.665 kg of heroin from the 21 BD village area along the international border, BSF deputy commandant (intelligence branch, Bikaner) Mahesh Chand Jat told HT.

Security forces after the drug bust in Bikaner. (HT Photo)
The operation was conducted under the supervision of DIG (Regional Headquarters, Bikaner) Ajay Luthra, DIG (Intelligence Branch, Jodhpur) Dhananjay Mishra, 96th Battalion Commandant Abhimanyu Jha, and Jat.

According to Jat, the heroin is valued at around 8.50 crore in the international market. He said the operation followed inputs that narcotics were being smuggled into India from across the border. The joint team intercepted the consignment, foiling the smugglers’ plans.

BSF officials noted that this was not the first such attempt thwarted using intelligence from the Bikaner unit, highlighting the force’s continued vigilance against cross-border drug trafficking.

