Rajasthan cabinet shuffle likely in July to pacify disgruntled leaders

A much-awaited cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan is likely to take place next month as the Congress leadership has begun the exercise amid rising dissent in the state unit, a senior party leader familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

At present, Rajasthan has 21 ministers, including the chief minister. The state with 200 assembly constituencies can appoint a maximum of 30 ministers. On Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported that last year’s crisis in the state that the Congress papered over by setting up a committee to address the issues raised by then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot against chief minister Ashok Gehlot have resurfaced with the former expressing his displeasure at the lack of action.

Pilot told Hindustan Times that the Congress high command had failed to deliver on the promises that were made to him when he along with 18 legislators returned to the party after a month-long drama.

A senior leader familiar with the development said the leadership has initiated the process of reshuffling and efforts are being made to pacify the disgruntled faction by inducting some new faces.

The leader added that while the issue could be resolved in a day or two, demanding appointments on the basis of faction wasn’t justified and was also a cause of concern for the party.

What the party high command suggested was appointing and proposing names on the basis of merit after discussions, the leader said. “All efforts are at present focused on building consensus among the state leaders,” he said.

Everyone in the Congress, the leader said, understood that any further delay would lead to more damage to the party and demoralise workers and MLAs, be it via political appointment or cabinet reshuffle.

“The party after the political crisis last year had included names from the Pilot faction in the state executive. Similarly, three to four ministers as suggested by him (Pilot) would be finding space in the cabinet. It is expected that after Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the party chief, the cabinet expansion would be done in July,” the leader said.