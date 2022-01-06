Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19
jaipur news

Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid-19 protocols.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 02:43 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid-19 protocols.

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP