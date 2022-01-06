Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid-19 protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.