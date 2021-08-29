Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who underwent an angioplasty, was discharged from Jaipur’s SMS hospital on Sunday
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who underwent an angioplasty, was discharged from Jaipur’s SMS hospital on Sunday. On Friday, a stent was placed in one of his arteries that had 90% blockage.

The doctors said that the CM’s angioplasty was successful and recovering well. He was discharged on Sunday.

He was welcomed by his family members and the staff at his residence after which he tweeted, “I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me.”

“I have seen that the hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made in SMS to serve all the patients well,” he said.

“The Chief Minister has been discharged from the hospital as per the opinion of the doctors’ and is recovering well,” said Lokesh Sharma, OSD to the CM.

Earlier in the day, his son Vaibhav Gehlot, along with health minister Raghu Sharma visited Ganesh temple in Jaipur.

On Saturday, the CM had asked residents of the state to follow Covid containment protocol, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hygiene apart from getting vaccinated. He also advised consultation with a doctor if anyone continued to face problems after recovering from the infection, as the slightest negligence can have serious repercussions, he said.

Reflecting on his illness, the CM said he kept working without any rest in the last three months after recovering from Covid during the peak of the second wave of infection and it took its toll.

“I could not take proper rest as advised by the doctors. Due to this, I am having post Covid-19 problems for so long...,” Gehlot tweeted on Saturday.

The CM added that the doctors have advised him complete rest for a few days after which he will serve the people of the state as before.

