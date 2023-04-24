Gehlot launches ‘Inflation Relief Camps’ in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched his government’s flagship initiative called ‘Inflation Relief Camps’ from Mahapura Gram Panchayat in Jaipur on Monday to provide benefits of various welfare schemes to eligible people in the state.

“The country is battling with inflation and unemployment. It has become difficult for the common man even to run his house. In such a situation, to provide relief to the people of the state, camps have been started to connect the common people with 10 public welfare schemes and to provide immediate benefits,” Gehlot said.

He said that 2,000 permanent camps are being set up in the state and a two-day inflation relief camp is being organised in every gram panchayat. He also handed over the Chief Minister’s Guarantee Card to the women beneficiaries after getting them registered in the schemes according to their eligibility. He appealed to the people to get themselves registered at the camps.

Gehlot said that about one crore people are being given relief from inflation by giving minimum social security pension of ₹1,000 per month; gas cylinder for ₹500 under the Chief Minister’s Gas Cylinder Scheme; 2,000 units of free electricity to farmers and up to 100 units to domestic consumers; free treatment of ₹25 lakh under Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme; ₹10 lakh Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance; and 25 days’ additional employment in Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme and Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee scheme.

He also said that a provision of financial assistance of ₹40,000 per cow has been made to the cattle rearers for the milch animals that died due to lumpy disease.Under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, a maximum of 2 milch animals are being insured for ₹40,000 each per animal owner. Under the Chief Minister’s Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, free Annapurna food packets will be given every month to the beneficiaries who come under the ambit of national food security. He said that 100 mega job fairs are being organised in the state to provide employment to the talents of Rajasthan.

The chief minister also visited the stalls at the camp and interacted with the beneficiaries.

