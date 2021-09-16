Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot returns to work after recovery from Angioplasty
jaipur news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot returns to work after recovery from Angioplasty

Gehlot was earlier discharged from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on August 29, with doctors saying the angioplasty was successful and he was recovering well.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(ANI file photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently underwent an Angioplasty procedure on August 27, said on Thursday that he resumed work on the advice of his doctors.

Gehlot was earlier discharged from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on August 29, with doctors saying the Angioplasty was successful and he was recovering well. During the procedure, a stent was placed in one of Gehlot’s three main arteries that had 90% blockage after severe chest pain since August 26.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Rajasthan chief minister said on Thursday that Dr Vinay Behl, the former head of the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical (AIIMS), Delhi, who also happens to be his doctor in the national capital, met him at the chief ministers’ residence on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Behl held a discussion with the principal of SMS Medical College Sudhir Bhandari along with Gehlot’s treatment team in Jaipur.

“Dr. Behl expressed satisfaction on seeing the test reports and expressed happiness over the timely treatment by the SMS team. According to the advice of doctors, I am currently working and I hope that I will start working as before,” Gehlot said in a subsequent tweet.

Ashok Gehlot has been suffering from health issues after he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in April this year. The 70-year-old senior Congress leader earlier said that he had been working without any rest after he had recovered from the viral disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm ashok gehlot
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP’s Alwar MP says law and order in Rajasthan reminds of Taliban rule

Rajasthan speaker adjourns assembly sine die after repeated disruptions

Rajasthan registered highest number of rape cases: NCRB

Rajasthan youth run over by suspected cow smugglers and vigilantes in Alwar
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP