Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot returns to work after recovery from Angioplasty

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently underwent an Angioplasty procedure on August 27, said on Thursday that he resumed work on the advice of his doctors.

Gehlot was earlier discharged from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on August 29, with doctors saying the Angioplasty was successful and he was recovering well. During the procedure, a stent was placed in one of Gehlot’s three main arteries that had 90% blockage after severe chest pain since August 26.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Rajasthan chief minister said on Thursday that Dr Vinay Behl, the former head of the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical (AIIMS), Delhi, who also happens to be his doctor in the national capital, met him at the chief ministers’ residence on Wednesday.

Dr Behl held a discussion with the principal of SMS Medical College Sudhir Bhandari along with Gehlot’s treatment team in Jaipur.

“Dr. Behl expressed satisfaction on seeing the test reports and expressed happiness over the timely treatment by the SMS team. According to the advice of doctors, I am currently working and I hope that I will start working as before,” Gehlot said in a subsequent tweet.

Ashok Gehlot has been suffering from health issues after he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in April this year. The 70-year-old senior Congress leader earlier said that he had been working without any rest after he had recovered from the viral disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON