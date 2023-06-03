Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike on the floor during public event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone on the floor, apparently enraged after the public address system malfunctioned during a public event in Barmer. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister, who was sitting on a chair, threw the microphone towards his left where the Barmer district collector was standing. The collector picked up the microphone. Another mike was handed over to the chief minister.

The chief minister's office denied an earlier interpretation of the video clip that the mike was thrown at the district collector. "The mike was not thrown at the district collector," an official said.

The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it.

The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away.

"Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar," he said.

Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer.

During the event, the women told the chief minister about various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON