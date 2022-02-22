Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present budget tomorrow
jaipur news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present budget tomorrow

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:15 PM IST
PTI |

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state.

A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.

Gehlot finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashok gehlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP