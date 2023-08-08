Sex offenders should be disqualified from govt jobs: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the state police to take strict action against those involved in sexual assault and said that habitual offenders of such crimes should be disqualified from government jobs. During a review meeting of law and order at the chief minister’s residence on Monday late night, Gehlot also directed the police to maintain a record of sex offenders and to make a mention of their crime in their character certificate. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (HT File Photo)

According to an official statement, the chief minister instructed the police officers to take strict action against the miscreants by launching a special campaign and said that prevention of crimes against women and weaker sections is his government’s top priority.

Gehlot said, “The record of such miscreants should be maintained, and mention should be made of their involvement in molesting in the character certificate. He said that action should be taken against habitual miscreants up to disqualification from government jobs.”

Earlier, during the inauguration programme of the Rural and Urban Olympics, the CM had said, “We will do permanent treatment to the mischievous. The names of those miscreants harassing women and girls will be sent to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Board.”

It came amid constant allegations of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over deteriorating law and order and the increase in number of cases in the state.

Gehlot has, however, countered the charges, saying that the Rajasthan Police has been swift to act on any crime than the police of other states.

The CM said that strict action will be taken against the bars and nightclubs which are open for more than the stipulated time. Along with the managers of these clubs, the responsibility of the owners will also be fixed, and the license of such clubs will be canceled for violating the rules.

Describing the incident of rape and murder of a minor in Bhilwara as tragic, the chief minister said that the police have taken swift action in this matter and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest. “Efforts are being made to give political colour to the incident, which is unjustified,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON