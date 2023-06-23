People have understood that BJP does politics in name of religion: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a non-serious party and welcomed the opposition parties meeting in Patna.

He said that it is a good start and giving positive indications. The public wants the opposition to unite.

Addressing media persons in Bharatpur, Gehlot lashed out at the BJP over the country’s situation.

“The situation in the country is deteriorating. Around 100 persons were killed in Manipur, but the (BJP) was busy campaigning in Karnataka. Unfortunately, they cared only about winning elections,” he said.

Confident of winning the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot said, “After Karnataka’s win, the message is the public mood has changed. The people have understood that they (BJP) are only doing politics in the name of religion.”

In his speech, he also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make good on his promise to grant national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Reacting to Gehlot’s statements, BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani said Gehlot is frustrated and making baseless allegations.

He said that it is the Congress which creates communal tensions and BJP settles it.

He said the law-and-order situation is deteriorating in Rajasthan due to Congress’ policies.

“Now that they can see their defeat, they are making such allegations,” he said.

