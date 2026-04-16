Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday called for prioritising public service delivery and improving administrative efficiency, while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan Secretariat Service Officers' Association here.

Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event

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Stressing the role of the secretariat as the "nerve centre" of governance, Sharma said faster and more accountable decision-making directly benefits citizens and strengthens public trust in the administration.

"Our responsibility is to resolve people's issues on priority and translate the commitment of good governance into reality," he said.

The chief minister administered the oath to the newly elected president, Abhimanyu Sharma and other members of the association's executive body, urging them to discharge their duties with commitment and integrity.

Highlighting administrative reforms, Sharma referred to the Centre's 'Mission Karmayogi' initiative, encouraging state employees to upgrade their skills and efficiency.

He said governance should be driven by a citizen-first approach, emphasising that improving the quality of life must remain the core objective of public service.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also outlined steps taken by the state government over the past two years for employee welfare, including raising the gratuity limit from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh and ensuring timely promotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also outlined steps taken by the state government over the past two years for employee welfare, including raising the gratuity limit from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh and ensuring timely promotions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said provisions have been introduced under the state health scheme allowing employees to include either parents or in-laws as dependents, and measures such as child care leave provisions and workplace support systems for women employees have been expanded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said provisions have been introduced under the state health scheme allowing employees to include either parents or in-laws as dependents, and measures such as child care leave provisions and workplace support systems for women employees have been expanded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to upcoming policy measures, Sharma said a high-level committee has been constituted to examine issues related to pay scales and promotions, which will also consider recommendations of the proposed Eighth Pay Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to upcoming policy measures, Sharma said a high-level committee has been constituted to examine issues related to pay scales and promotions, which will also consider recommendations of the proposed Eighth Pay Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also announced the creation of additional posts at the assistant secretary level to provide more promotional opportunities and said further relaxations would be given in cadres where promotion avenues were limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also announced the creation of additional posts at the assistant secretary level to provide more promotional opportunities and said further relaxations would be given in cadres where promotion avenues were limited. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior ministers and officials, including Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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