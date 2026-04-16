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Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event

Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday called for prioritising public service delivery and improving administrative efficiency, while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan Secretariat Service Officers' Association here.

Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event

Stressing the role of the secretariat as the "nerve centre" of governance, Sharma said faster and more accountable decision-making directly benefits citizens and strengthens public trust in the administration.

"Our responsibility is to resolve people's issues on priority and translate the commitment of good governance into reality," he said.

The chief minister administered the oath to the newly elected president, Abhimanyu Sharma and other members of the association's executive body, urging them to discharge their duties with commitment and integrity.

Highlighting administrative reforms, Sharma referred to the Centre's 'Mission Karmayogi' initiative, encouraging state employees to upgrade their skills and efficiency.

He said governance should be driven by a citizen-first approach, emphasising that improving the quality of life must remain the core objective of public service.

Senior ministers and officials, including Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM stresses efficient governance, citizen-first service at secretariat event
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