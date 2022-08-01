Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police

Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police

jaipur news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 02:27 PM IST
The Kota Police said constable Ram Chandra sustained multiple fractures after he was beaten with sticks and iron rods by about half-a-dozen men for trying to stop sand mafia
Police said the driver of the tractor trolley loaded with illegally mined sand called his associates after the constable stopped him (PTI File Photo/Representative image)
BySachin Saini

A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said.

Constable Ram Chandra saw the tractor carrying sand gravel when he was going from the Ghatoli check post to the Chechat police station about 12km away. He stopped the vehicle and informed the police station to request assistance.

Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed the constable for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.

Constable Ram Chandra has sustained multiple injuries including fractures on his leg and arm, and has been referred to the government hospital in Jhalawar about 40km away, Nayak said.

Police said this is the second instance of police personnel being beaten up by people involved in illegal sand mining in Kota district over the last month. In mid-July, a police officer was beaten up by about 5-6 men engaged in transporting illegally mined sand gravel in Itawa town of Kota district.

RELATED STORIES

Hours before constable Ram Chandra was beaten on Sunday, a group of people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining fired at a police team that tried to stop them and escaped towards Agra on the Agra-Jaipur highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP