Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli
The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan was extended till April 10 on Thursday as a precautionary measure.
However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday.
The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.
The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal.
Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
The Congress has called it an attempt to polarise people whereas the Opposition BJP termed the violence "a planned conspiracy".
A seven-member delegation of the BJP today submitted its report the state president Satish Poonia and party's state incharge Arun Singh.
Rathore said police had done videography of the rally but did not act against prime accused Amimuddin and Matloob Khan even as they were part of the peace committee meeting after the violence.
Rathore said people associated with organisations like the PFI are involved in the incident.
"The administration promised that it will file a report against the miscreants. However, under the pressure of the Rajasthan government and Congress leaders, injustice is being done to the victims by the government and administration," he added.
Dr Jitendra Singh, MLA Rafiq Khan and Lalit Yadav, who were part of the Congress investigation team, also visited Karauli and discussed the situation with officials and enquired about the incident from the local people.
Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the conspiracy was hatched to polarise people.
Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor. While reiterating the government's resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.
Allies JD(U), BJP clash again on CM face
A day after the results of election to 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats were announced, a war of words again erupted on Friday between BJP and JD(U), the key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state. The first salvo was fired by JD(U)'s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha. BJP's state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to respond. Jaiswal, however, also took a dig at Kushwaha.
HC raises environmental concerns on destruction of seized liquor, flags use of minors in smuggling
It is not just the consumption of liquor that is hazardous to health, so is the destruction of illicit liquor seized by the authorities without assessing environmental impact in the vicinity, the Patna High Court has said while also deploring the involvement of minors and vehicles with fake number plates in smuggling of liquor. The matter will be next heard next week.
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
