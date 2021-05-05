Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan girl jumps into father’s burning pyre, is critical
Rajasthan girl jumps into father’s burning pyre, is critical

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, a 34-year-old girl jumped into the burning pyre of her father, who died of Corona, on Tuesday evening
By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The girl who jumped into her father’s burning pyre was his youngest daughter. She is struggling for life in a hospital. Reuters

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, a 34-year-old girl jumped into the burning pyre of her father, who died of Corona, on Tuesday evening. In a critical condition with 70% burns, she was first taken to the local government hospital, which referred her to Jodhpur after preliminary treatment, police said.

The girl was daughter of one Damodardas Sharda, (73), who died of Corona on Tuesday morning at the government hospital in Barmer, where he was admitted on Sunday. After his death, following the Covid-19 protocol, hospital authorities handed over the body to his family members for last rites.

Prem Prakash, in-charge at city police station in Barmer said the youngest of Damodardas’ three daughters, insisted on accompanying the body to the crematorium for the last rites as there were no male members in the family.

During the last rites process, Chandra Kala (34), jumped into the burning pyre after which she was somehow pulled out by others present at the spot. They also informed the police and called an ambulance, which rushed her to the government hospital at Barmer, Prakash added.

