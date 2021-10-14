Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan government transfers 39 IPS, 18 IAS officers
jaipur news

Rajasthan government transfers 39 IPS, 18 IAS officers

In a late-night development, the Rajasthan government transferred 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two ADGs and 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, officials said
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 04:33 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

In a late-night development, the Rajasthan government transferred 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two ADGs and 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, officials said. The transfer list was released by the department of personnel late Wednesday night.

The 39 IPS officers who have been transferred include two Additional Director General (ADGs) and the Superintendent of Police (SPs) of 15 districts. ADG, Police, law and order, Saurabh Srivastava has been appointed ADG police headquarters while ADG Traffic, Smita Srivastava, was shifted to Civil Rights.

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Jaipur range, Hawa Singh Ghumariya has now taken over as the Inspector General (IG), law and order. He was replaced by IG chief minister’s security, Sanjay Shotriya.

The SPs of Bikaner, Baran, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Pali, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jalore, Banswara, Kota rural and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of Jaipur West and Jodhpur West have been transferred.

The list of 18 IAS officers also includes two officers - secretary Labour, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan, and managing director of Rajasthan Skills and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) Pradeep Gawande. The duo is in controversy after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two RSLDC employees with a bribe of 5 lakh in September.

Pawan is replaced by Bhanu Prakash Atru and Gawande by Nalini Katotiya.

Director of secondary education, Saurabh Swami has been transferred to a state health insurance agency, he is replaced by Kana Ram.

Secretary, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Shubham Choudhary, was transferred to Commissioner Labour department. He is replaced by Kumar Pal Gautam.

