Rajasthan govt changes its mind on cracker ban, says ‘green crackers’ permitted

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday ended the ban on the use and sale of green crackers imposed just a fortnight earlier, saying the restriction will only apply in the National Capital Region (NCR). Two districts, Alwar and Bharatpur, fall under the NCR.

The state government, on September 30, ordered a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, citing danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes. The ban was effective from October 1, 2021 and was to continue till January 31, 2022.

On Friday, the government announced that it has amended its decision, saying that it had made amendments to the previous advisory after looking at the Covid-19 situation and keeping in mind the decision of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

‘Green crackers’ are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30% less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.

“There will be a ban on the sale and use of crackers in the national capital region. Leaving NCR, in remaining Rajasthan sale and use of green crackers will be permitted,” said the home department order. Apart from the NCR towns, the ban will be imposed in cities with poor air quality.

According to the order, the green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Guruparv and other festivals from 8pm to 10 pm; on chhath festival between 6 am to 8am; and on Christmas and New Year between 11.55 pm to 12.30 pm.

It said the green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the packaging.