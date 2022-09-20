Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan govt increases financial aid for people with 100% disability to 1,000

jaipur news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:03 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)
BySachin Saini

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to increase the monthly financial assistance for persons with 100% disability to 1,000, along with pension.

“Chief minister Ashok Gehlot agreed to give monthly financial assistance of 1,000 in addition to pension to special persons with 100% disability. For this, he has approved the draft guidelines for the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme 2022 for the specially-abled in need of more support,” the CM’s office said in an official statement.

At present, a monthly pension of 750- 1,250 is provided to disabled people based on age groups. People aged up to 58 years are given 750, up to 75 years 1000, and above 75 years 1,250.

Gehlot made the announcement during a discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23. According to the statement, there are at present 21,717 pensioners with 100% disability who will avail this additional financial assistance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

