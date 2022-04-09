Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Guidelines on rallies, DJ system issues after Karauli violence
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Guidelines on rallies, DJ system issues after Karauli violence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that raising provoking slogans in the name of religion in rallies and playing DJs loudly are illegal.
At least 35 people were injured in clashes in Karauli, in Rajasthan, on Saturday.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 09:33 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

In the wake of Karauli violence, Rajasthan home department has issued guidelines asking organiser to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs, loud speakers in processions and rallies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that raising provoking slogans in the name of religion in rallies and playing DJs loudly are illegal.

Several shops were burnt and many people were injured in arson and stone-pelting in Karauli city during a confrontation between two communities on April 2.

The city was put under the curfew following the clash, which will be in effect till April 10, with some relaxation in later days.

As per the guidelines issued on Friday, organisers will have to submit an affidavit and a letter asking permission for procession rallies, or public programmes to sub-division officers and additional district magistrates.

The officials are mandated to then verify the submitted documents through the local station house officer (SHO). The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.

RELATED STORIES

The organisers will have to provide the registration number of the organisation, contact numbers, and the route of the procession. They will have to inform whether a DJ system will be used, and if yes, then the details of the content that will be played on it.

Police in their checklists will also verify if they have examined the DJ's contents or not.

On Friday, state police chief M L Lather had said that in the Karauli arson and violence incident, provoking slogans were raised in a minority-dominated area by those taking part in the rally.

A car moving ahead of the rally had a DJ system which was playing songs of Hindu organisations. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP