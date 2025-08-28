Rajasthan HC asks Asaram to surrender in Jodhpur jail on Aug 30

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday rejected the application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a minor rape case, seeking an extension of his interim bail on medical grounds. The court directed him to surrender at Jodhpur Central Jail on August 30, a lawyer familiar with the matter said. Earlier this year, on January 7, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on medical grounds. (HT file photo)

A division bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur examined the medical report submitted by the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, and observed that Asaram’s condition was stable and he no longer required hospitalisation.

Earlier this year, on January 7, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on medical grounds. Thereafter, on January 14, the Rajasthan High Court also granted him interim bail, which was extended regularly, most recently until August 29.

In its previous hearing, the court had directed the constitution of a medical board at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, comprising at least two cardiologists and one neurologist of professor rank, to examine his health condition. The board’s report was placed before the court, which formed the basis for rejecting the plea for further extension.

Meanwhile, on August 19, the Gujarat High Court extended Asaram’s temporary bail in another rape case until September 3. The Gujarat bench had noted that since the Rajasthan High Court had extended his bail till August 29 and sought a medical report, it would be appropriate to extend the relief in the parallel case until September 3.