Rajasthan: Heavy rain inundates Kota, evacuation from low-lying areas underway

Incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas.

According to a report by news agency PTI, rainfall and water discharged from the Kota barrage have flooded low-lying regions. So far, the barrage has discharged around 2.76 lakh cubic metre of water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"(About) 2.76 lakh cusec water has already been released through 14 gates on Monday. Thirteen gates were opened last night and one more gate was opened today. A total of 4 lakh cusec water is scheduled to be released and if required, all 19 gates will be opened today," an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner

He further said, in view of the situation, arrangements are being made to shift people from low-lying areas to safer places if required.

Videos showed several areas of the northern state inundated, while people faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in Talwandi, Purana Kota colonies, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar, Tonk area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration declared a holiday in government as well as private schools on Monday while coaching institutes are also not operating due to the weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30am on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail