Kota, The Rajasthan government has initiated upgrades at key dams on the Chambal River, with modernisation works worth around ₹225 crore planned under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II, an official statement said on Monday.

Rajasthan initiates Chambal dams upgrades worth ₹ 225 crore

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The DRIP-II project will focus on the rehabilitation and strengthening of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam, Jawahar Sagar Dam, and Kota Barrage. Tenders for the works have already been issued, it said.

The initiative aims to improve water management, irrigation efficiency, and power generation capacity in the Hadoti region, it added.

At Kota Barrage built in 1960 in Ladpura tehsil no major hydro-mechanical replacement has been undertaken so far. The condition of its 19 radial gates and two sluice gates has deteriorated, with the sluice gates remaining non-functional for years, the statement said.

Under the upgradation plan, all 19 radial gates, two sluice gates, stop log gates, a gantry crane, and electrical systems will be replaced.

Despite the ongoing work, authorities will maintain the water level at 854.50 feet to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and irrigation supply to Kota and Bundi districts. The work will be executed without lowering reservoir levels, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Located in Chittorgarh, the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam is a major storage structure of the Chambal project with a power generation capacity of 172 MW. It will undergo upgrades without affecting electricity production or water supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located in Chittorgarh, the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam is a major storage structure of the Chambal project with a power generation capacity of 172 MW. It will undergo upgrades without affecting electricity production or water supply. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The works include replacement of 17 vertical crest gates, sluice gates, stop log gates, and gantry cranes, along with repairs to the ski-jump bucket. These gates currently handle flood discharge capacity of up to 18,408 cumecs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The works include replacement of 17 vertical crest gates, sluice gates, stop log gates, and gantry cranes, along with repairs to the ski-jump bucket. These gates currently handle flood discharge capacity of up to 18,408 cumecs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Jawahar Sagar Dam situated downstream of Rana Pratap Sagar in Bundi's Talera block was built in 1972, stands about 33.66 metres high and produces 99 MW of power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jawahar Sagar Dam situated downstream of Rana Pratap Sagar in Bundi's Talera block was built in 1972, stands about 33.66 metres high and produces 99 MW of power. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The dam, which regulates downstream flow of the Chambal River, has 12 radial gates and a storage capacity of 67.11 MCUM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dam, which regulates downstream flow of the Chambal River, has 12 radial gates and a storage capacity of 67.11 MCUM. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, all works will be completed within stipulated timelines and quality standards.

The modernisation is expected to extend the lifespan of these critical structures, ensure long-term irrigation and drinking water security, and support urban development across the Hadoti region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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