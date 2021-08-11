Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan likely to order reopening of schools for senior classes

The Rajasthan health department also suggested reopening of Anganbadis to ensure school children get nutritional meals after reopening.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Only 11 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday while the number of active cases has come down to 197. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)

Rajasthan government will soon allow resumption of in-person teaching in senior classes of schools in the state following a consensus in the five-member ministerial committee headed by health minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday, considering the declining Covid-19 cases in the state, said a state official aware of the developments.

The committee comprising Sharma, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, minister of state for higher education Bhanwar Singh Bhati, minister of state for technical education Dr Subhash Garg and agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria will submit its report on the matter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

“At present, the final year examinations (college) are going on and online admissions are being conducted. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the home department in the near future regarding the opening of educational institutions,” a minister said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the possible dates for reopening of schools for senior classes could be August 16 or September 1. More than a dozen states including Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have announced reopening of schools for the students of class 9 to 12 with the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic.

The Rajasthan health department also suggested reopening of Anganbadis to ensure school children get nutritional meals after reopening.

Only 11 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday while the number of active cases has come down to 197. After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat, Rajasthan has become the fifth state with near zero infection rate. In the last 10 days, no death due to Covid-19 has been reported in the state.

