Rajasthan makes Covid vaccination mandatory for entry to public places from January 31

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens entering public places from January 31. Issuing the latest pandemic-relatic guidelines, the government said the decision was taken to expedite the state's vaccination drive.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government also announced restrictions under the night curfew from 11pm to 5am and called for its strict implementation due to the rapid rise of the new and highly infectious Omicron variant.

Following are other key points from the new guidelines:

Malls, shopping complexes and other commercial establishments have been permitted to remain open till 10pm every day.

Cinema halls/ theatres are allowed to remain open till 10pm for people above the age of 18 who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Social, political, religious and sports-related gatherings have been permitted with up to 200 people.

Restaurants, hotels have been allowed to stay open till 10pm. Home delivery of food is allowed the normal way.

On December 31, on the occasion of New Year, restaurants will be allowed to operate for two and a half hours extra till 12:30pm

Two hours from the night curfew (11pm to 1am) will also be exempted on New Year night.

Rajasthan reported a total of 46 Omicron infections till Tuesday of which 30 patients have recovered.

As many as 97 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, including 75 from Jaipur. The active cases in Rajasthan currently stand at 438.

