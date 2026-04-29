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Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees

Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota, A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband, while she was sleeping beside her daughters at their residence in a village in Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees

The husband fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding, with a manhunt underway to trace him, they added.

The deceased woman Ramibai Meghwal resident of Tikhriakalan village under Talera police station and her husband Hemraj had been allegedly embroiled in a domestic dispute for several years, and Ramibai and her three daughters lived separately in the same house, police said.

According to officials, a fresh bout of altercation broke out between the couple in the past few of days, and the husband, in fit of rage, allegedly attacked Ramibai with an axe on Tuesday night while she was sleeping.

Two of her daughters were sleeping in the same room during the incident, while the third child was residing in Bundi city for her studies, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees
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