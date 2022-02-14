Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man lured 6-yr-old girl to rape her. Alert cop spots him on CCTV feed
jaipur news

Rajasthan man lured 6-yr-old girl to rape her. Alert cop spots him on CCTV feed

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot phoned police constable Labhu Singh to thank him for his role in averting the crime.
Rajasthan Police constable Labhu Singh was posted at the Abhay command centre in Sirohi and spotted the man with a six-year-old (Twitter/PoliceRajasthan)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:26 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: An alert police constable prevented the rape of a six-year-old girl who was abducted by her 50-year-old neighbour in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The constable, posted at the Abhay command centre that has access to CCTV feed from cameras installed in the district, on February 10 spotted a man on a two-wheeler with a six-year-old girl on the live feed at about 7pm. It is not clear why but constable Labhu Singh thought his movements were suspicious and decided to track him.

At about 7:06pm, Labhu Singh spotted the man at another location molesting the girl. He immediately alerted a patrolling team to reach the spot. One team responded to his SOS message and reached the spot within four minutes and caught the man as he was raping the girl, said police.

The accused is a neighbour and lured the girl on the pretext of buying chocolate.

A case was registered at the Mahila Thana under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abduction and rape, police said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been under attack from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the law and order situation, phoned the constable to compliment him. The chief minister said the crime was averted because of his alertness.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP