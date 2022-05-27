Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

Rajasthan minister targets bureaucrat, seeks to be relieved of his duties

Ashok Chandna (Twitter)
Published on May 27, 2022 09:12 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna has sought to be relieved of his duties while calling chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka as the “minister of all departments”.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, Chandna said, “Honourable chief minister, I have a personal request for you…relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post. The charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka because he is the minister of all departments. Thank you.”

The tweet came a week after ruling Congress lawmaker Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him while complaining of being“neglected”. He wrote to Gehlot accusing local administrative officials of suppressing his voice despite being the legislator and Rajasthan Youth Congress chief.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia cited Chandna’s tweet and said the ship is sinking and linked it to the “trends” for 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition.

