Rajasthan ministers lock horns over curfew timings on New Year Eve

Two Rajasthan ministers locked horns on Friday discussing whether to give 2 hour-relaxation in night curfew for people to celebrate New Year.

The decision to give relaxation was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the meeting, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the public was averse to the idea of relaxation in the curfew timings.

As he made the comment, he was interjected by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who put forth his view saying that the Chief Minister should know the “right thing”.

He said youngsters of the state were looking forward to the decision of the meeting in the hope of a relaxation.

He said “a tremendous revolt would happen” if the curfew timing was not altered, and that there was a risk that despite the ban “people will celebrate on roads”.

"Who is going to listen to you?" he said, referring to the health minister.

As the row heated, Gehlot had to intervene and ask Khachariyawas to drop the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said their sentiments were conveyed to the people as 1.90 lakh people were watching the meeting live on social media platforms.