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Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene

Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene

Updated on: May 19, 2026 07:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, A protest outside the district collectorate in Rajasthan's Barmer on Tuesday took a dramatic turn when Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati allegedly poured petrol on himself during a demonstration over demands related employment at a mining project, officials said

Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene

Security personnel and others intervened in time to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of supporters reached the district collector's office as part of an ongoing agitation in the Rajasthan State Mines And Mineral Limited lignite mines in Giral area. The protesters had earlier assembled for a gathering at the mines site.

Protesters, including local youth, labourers and villagers, alleged that their concerns were being consistently ignored. They claimed that local youth were not being given priority in employment and that workers were being exploited.

Their key demands include reinstatement of dismissed workers, implementation of an eight-hour work shift, priority employment for local youth, payment of bonuses under the Bonus Act, 1965, and provision of basic facilities for labourers.

The demonstrators also expressed anger after no representative from the mining company, mining department or district administration turned up at the meeting to receive a memorandum or hold talks.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene
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