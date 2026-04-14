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Rajasthan: Officials rescue 2 girls from child marriage; teen stops own wedding

Rajasthan: Officials rescue 2 girls from child marriage; teen stops own wedding

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 08:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota, The Bundi district administration took swift action on Tuesday following a report of child marriage, rescuing two minor girls who were to be married on April 20.

Rajasthan: Officials rescue 2 girls from child marriage; teen stops own wedding

The parents of one of the would-be grooms, who was also underage, were prevented from proceeding with the wedding until he reached the legal age for marriage.

The Bundi district administration is currently on high alert ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a day when a significant number of child marriages are believed to take place among the Gurjar, Saini, Meena, Bairwa, and Kahar communities in the rural belt of the district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the planned child marriages, a joint team comprising Tehsildar Narottam, Harlal, officer in charge of the Raithal police station, and members of the Childline unit arrived at the scene. They gathered evidence and halted the matrimonial ceremonies at both venues.

An inquiry revealed that the girls were aged 17 and 15 and were enrolled in Classes 10 and 12, respectively. The two girls were then presented to the Child Welfare Committee , which ordered their transfer to a shelter home for protection until further legal directives are issued.

Despite aggressive opposition from the girl's parents and relatives, the team successfully ensured the minor's safety. After counselling, the CWC directed that she be placed in a shelter home, Poddhar said.

Officials noted that this incident marks the fourth occurrence in recent days in the Bundi district where a minor girl has taken action to prevent her wedding. This trend is being perceived as a positive sign of growing awareness, confidence, and assertion of rights among young girls.

The administration has reiterated that preventing child marriage is a collective societal responsibility, urging citizens to report such cases through the 1098 Child Helpline or the nearest authorities to help safeguard the future of children.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Officials rescue 2 girls from child marriage; teen stops own wedding
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Officials rescue 2 girls from child marriage; teen stops own wedding
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