Rajasthan: Over 26,000 children administered Covid vaccine on day 1

The state has a target to vaccinate 29,87,000 children.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:24 AM IST
PTI |

Over 26,000 children aged between 12 and 14 were administered coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan on Wednesday, the first day of the vaccination drive for them.

The state has a target to vaccinate 29,87,000 children.

More than 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines have been received from the central government and made available in all districts. 

