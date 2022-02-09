Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Opposition lawmakers in Rajasthan seek CBI probe into REET paper leak

BJP members wearing black arm bands protested as governor Kalraj Mishra was addressing the House and highlighting achievements of the state government
The Opposition has been demanding cancellation of the exam and a CBI probe, alleging involvement of ministers and officials. (Supplied photo)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 04:50 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) lawmakers on Wednesday shouted slogans and displayed placards in the assembly on the first day of the budget session, demanding a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe in an alleged leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper. RLP members entered the well of the House before staging a walkout.

The government cancelled REET Level-2 on Monday amid accusations of paper leak. The Opposition has been demanding cancellation of the entire exam and CBI probe alleging involvement of ministers and officials.

BJP lawmakers wearing black arm bands protested even as governor Kalraj Mishra was addressing the House and highlighting achievements of the government. Mishra asked them to sit twice, but they continued with their protest.

Mishra appreciated the government for its Covid management and said it did an exemplary work. He added during the pandemic, 3.3 million families were given financial assistance of 5,500 each. He added the state introduced Chinranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme under which every family gets 5 lakh cover. Mishra said the government launched a scheme for free distribution of sanitary napkins. “This is beginning of a change. There used to be hesitation on talking about menstruation and hygiene in society, which resulted in serious diseases. Now, with the scheme, women will get rid of such problems.”

Mishra said the state for the first time will bring a separate agriculture budget. He added it waived farmers’ loans worth 8,181 crores besides paying 6,000 crore pending dues. Mishra referred to compulsory registration of cases in the state and said this has encouraged women and weaker sections.

Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

