Rajasthan polls: CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aide Rameshwar Dadhich joins BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dadhich has been a key member of the chief minister’s cabinet and has been with Gehlot for the past four decades. (PTI video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes days before the assembly elections in the state.

Congress leader Vinod Sharma, a former zila pramukh of Dausa, also joined the BJP at a programme in the party headquarters in presence of Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan co incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, RS MP Rajendra Gehlot and former RS MP Narayan Pancharia.

Dadhich has been a key member of the chief minister’s cabinet and has been with Gehlot for the past four decades.

Welcoming the new entrants, Shekhawat said, “Looking at the anarchy in the state and the failures of the Congress government, one can say time is over for the Congress government. Those who have joined the BJP today are disillusioned with the Congress. The new entrants will help the BJP’s electoral prospects.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: General election in sight, NDA in focus

Dadhich said he has long been impressed by the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong decisions.

“The issue of Ram temple was hanging for so long, but Modi took a decision and made it happen”, he said.

He added that Modi was dedicated to the welfare of all sections of society and to uplifting the poor and marginalised.

Sharma also echoed similar views.

He said Modi thinks of all round development of the country. “I have been influenced by his ideology. Congress talks of the OBC community but has not done any work to empower them.”

The 2023 Rajasthan legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held on 25 November and the counting of which will take place on December 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!