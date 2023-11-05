Rajasthan polls: In Osian, it is direct contest between Congress and BJP

Rajasthan polls: In Osian, its direct contest between Congress and BJP

The Osian assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district would likely witness a direct contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after over a decade. And the elections will sway over the caste equations, while the issues and the schemes seem to have taken a back seat.

From the constituency, the sitting MLA, Divya Madera, who is the granddaughter of prominent Jat leader Parasram Maderna, is in direct contest with former BJP legislator Bhera Ram Choudhary.

Osian, a Congress bastion since 1977, has been twice won by the BJP in 2003 and 2013. In 2008, when the late Mahipal Maderna contested from Congress, BJP leader Shamabu Singh Khetasar contested as an independent against the party candidate Narayan Bera. Maderna won and secured over 30% of the votes, followed by Khetasar with over 27%, and BJP’s Bera got around 21% of the votes.

A similar story was in 2018 when Mahipal’s daughter Divya contested on a Congress ticket, and senior leader of Congress Mahendra Singh Bhati turned rebel. Divya won by a margin of 27,590, gaining over 45% of the votes, while Choudhary got 30.7% of the votes and Bhati 20.7%.

“This time, the contest is directly between the Congress and the BJP like it was between Bhera Ram and Leela Maderna (wife of Mahipal Maderna) in 2013. Thereafter, it was a triangular contest which came as a blessing for the winning candidate in 2008 and 2018,” said a journalist, native of Osian.

The Osian constituency, with around 260,000 voters, is dominated by two communities– the Jat and the Rajput. A rough estimation of caste equation – 60,000 Jat, 40,000 Rajput, Bishnoi 20,000, Mali, 22,000, and SC/ST, around 40,000.

A businessman in Osian, Rohit Soni, said chief minister Ashok Gehlot did a great job, but the sitting MLA was not very approachable, however, this will not affect the polling. It is believed that while the intact voters of Congress-BJP will swing traditionally, the decisive role would be played by the remaining 10%-15% of voters.

The Rashtriya Lok Tantrik party led by Hanuman Beniwal will also field a candidate likely from the Scheduled Caste community, denting the Congress vote bank. Beniwal and Divya’s rivalry has been known to all, and though the damage will not be large, it will be there, said the journalist mentioned above.

Besides the caste equations, the work done by the state government and the MLA Divya would be a factor. “The Old Pension Scheme has boosted the employees, Chiranjeevi Health, pension ration kit and mobile phones have their craze among the masses,” said Poona Ram Choudhary, a retired government employee.

While the majority talked about caste and candidates, few also highlighted water scarcity affecting the popular Mathania lal mirch (red chilli) crop.

“There is no groundwater, which is badly affecting the chilli crop,” said Bhairu Ram of Santhoda village, adding that with no water for farming, thousands of people have migrated from the area.

Confident of winning the seat again, Divya said, “I made a promise to the people that will remove corruption, and I ensured it. Be it strengthening the electricity system, opening a satellite hospital, or introducing the Bher Harlaya water supply project.”

The Bher Harlaya water supply project, proposed by the Rajasthan government, would cover 118 villages in the Jodhpur district to provide Functional Household Tap Connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is likely to be completed by March next year.

Divya said, “My conduct has always been on the lines and for the people, and I never have hesitated to question my government.”

When asked about the caste equation vs the work done by the Congress government, Divya said: “Work does matter, and as a legislator, my job is to work for the people. And whether it converts into votes or not, is a different thing but in the long run, it pays.”

On the other hand, BJP candidate and former MLA Choudhary pointed at the failed governance. “This time, the Congress is conspiring and creating caste divide, but the people have set their mind to oust them.”

In the last five years, Congress has done nothing for the progress and development, whether it is health, roads or education. Only their announcements and promises were heard, but no work was done on the ground, said Choudhary.

He agreed that lack of water and migration of people from Mathania is a concern.

He said there was already a pipeline through which water was supplied to Osian, and now that there is a water seepage problem and excess groundwater in Jodhpur city, which could be supplied to Osian, he said.

He added that a canal project could also be developed with help from the government of India.

Rajasthan will go to the assembly polls in a single-phase voting on November 25 and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

