Rajasthan postpones exams for class 10, 12; promotes students of class 8, 9, 11

The state had earlier promoted students of Class 6 and 7 without exams.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:48 PM IST
A view inside the classroom at Seth Anandilal Poddar Government Deaf And Dumb School. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

The Rajasthan education ministry on Wednesday postponed the exams for classes 10 and 12 owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The state education department said that the decision was taken at a meeting between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the education minister Govind Dotasra. The students of classes 8,9 and 11 will also be promoted without any examination.

“Honorable chief minister @ashokgehlot51 and minister of education @GovindDotasra held a discussion and decided to postpone the examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the Board of Secondary Education and also promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 11 to the next class,” Rajasthan’s department of education said in a tweet.

This comes as CBSE class 10 exams have been cancelled and exams for class 12 have been put on hold — at a review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rajasthan government has already announced that the students of classes 6 and 7 will be promoted without any examination as the state is seeing an uptick in the number of daily infections. Apart from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are witnessing an upward trend in the number of new daily cases.

The Rajasthan chief minister on Tuesday said the state government feels it is important to take stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said the strict enforcement of measures akin to lockdown must be taken and directed officials to take steps in this regard. “It is necessary to take drastic steps. The general public may suffer a bit from this, but saving lives is important,” Gehlot was quoted by news agency PTI.

