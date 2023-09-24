Rajasthan: Principal, one student killed as school bus rams into truck in Barmer

A school principal and a girl student were killed, and 20 others were injured after the bus carrying 24 girl students, three teachers and the principal collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Saturday, police said.

School bus collided with truck parked on the Bharatmala highway in Rajasthan Barmer, police said (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 8pm on Saturday near Sehlau village under the Ramsar police station area when the group was returning from Raniwara in Jalore after winning a sports tournament, police said.

The bus collided with a truck parked on the Bharatmala highway, police said, adding that it was the blind spot for the school bus driver as the truck’s parking lights off.

Following the accident, locals reached the spot and began rescuing the passengers, said police.

Upon being informed, police and district administration officials reached the spot.

Police said the injured were admitted to the area hospital where school principal Mohammad Ibrahim (50) died during treatment, and one girl student Saveena (13), also scummed to her fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, three students were referred to the government hospital in Jodhpur due to their critical condition, said police.

The truck driver was also injured in the accident and was admitted to the area hospital, said police, adding they will interrogate the driver once he is treated.