Rajasthan records 75.45% voter turnout, 0.73% up from 2018

Rajasthan has recorded a 0.73% increase in the polling percentage with 75.45% turnout on Saturday across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, marking culmination of a crucial polling exercise that will decide whether the Congress will buck the state’s political tradition of voting out the incumbent or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manage to unseat the Ashok Gehlot government.

Women at a polling station in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Saturday. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, the corresponding figure was 74.72% in Rajasthan. Polling was not held in one seat as the Congress candidate from Sriganganagar’s Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Konoor passed away.

The BJP is contesting on all seats while the Congress has left one seat – Bharatpur – for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), like in the 2018 elections. The outcomes will be announced on December 3. Other parties contesting the election are the AAP, CPI (M), Bharatiya Tribal Party, Bharat Adivasi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The election is likely to be a direct contest between the two national parties with only a handful of seats likely to be won by smaller outfits and independents.

In an official statement, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “My appeal to the voters of Rajasthan to take part in this festival of democracy at a large number turned out to be a ground reality now. Voters from different sections- from youth to women and the elderly visited the booths and cast their votes with new wisdom. I appreciate the Rajasthan chief electoral officer’s effort to ensure a happy and comfortable voting experience for the people with several arrangements such as wheelchairs, additional volunteers, selfie points, webcasting etc.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Across the 51,756 polling stations, highest voting percentage was in Jaisalmer’s Pokaran with 87.79% turnout, followed by Alwar’s Tijara with 86.11%, Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera with 85.58%, Banswara’s Ghatol with 85.35%, and Hanumangrah’s Nohar with 84.27%.

Jalore’s Ahore hit the lowest with 61.24%, followed by Uaipur’s Marwar Junction with 61.29% , Pali’s Sumerpur with 61.44%, Jalore with 62.72%, and Karauli’s Todabhim with 63.50%.