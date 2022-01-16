Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan reels under cold wave with minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Jan 16, 2022
Cold wave conditions disrupted normal life in Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday.

Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur recorded 2.7, 3.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees Celsius.

It was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 in Ajmer, 5.5 in Churu, 6 in Jaipur and 7 in Jaisalmer. 

