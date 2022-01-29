Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan schools can reopen from February 1, shops can stay open till 10pm
jaipur news

Rajasthan schools can reopen from February 1, shops can stay open till 10pm

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday decided to reopen schools from February 1, allowed commercial and businesses to remain open till 10pm but imposed a night curfew from 11pm to 5am
Pushkar: Deserted Pushkar ghat during the weekend curfew imposed by the Rajasthan government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Pushkar on January 23 (PTI File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:59 AM IST
BySachin Saini



Issuing the new guidelines, additional chief secretary, department of Home, Abhay Kumar said government and private schools from class 10 to 12 will reopen from February 1, and that of class 6 to 9 from February 10. Students will be allowed to attend the physical classes with the written consent of parents. Online classes will continue as it is.

Rajasthan reported 8,125 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, and 21 deaths. The active cases tally in state is 80,488.

All the shops, shopping malls, and other business and commercial trades will be permitted to be operational till 10 pm, which earlier was till 8 pm.

The government has also formally introduced the daily night curfew from 11pm to 5am as compared to the voluntary curfew that was in place earlier.

According to the guidelines, all institution heads, department heads, owners of business establishments need to put up a list list of people who have been vaccinated and not vaccinated.

A maximum of 100 will be permitted in any gathering such as political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural or religious.

