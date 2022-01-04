Rajasthan: Soldier fires on teacher for scolding his daughter

JAIPUR: A 42-year-old woman was injured in Rajasthan’s Kaman on Monday after a bullet hit her as she was trying to protect her husband, a schoolteacher, when a soldier allegedly fired at him following an argument for having slapped his daughter.

The soldier, who is posted in Kolkata, was on the run after the incident.

“Ram Kishan fired on Surendra Singh, but the bullet hit his wife, Rajbala. She had come to give tiffin to her husband [at the school when the firing incident happened],” said Kaman police station in-charge Daulat Ram.

He added that a case has been lodged and efforts were on to arrest the accused.

Police said that Kishan was angry with Singh for having scolded his 12-year-old daughter over incomplete homework at the Jai Bajarang Public School.

Rajbala’s condition was stable and she is expected to be discharged from a hospital later on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that Kishan rushed to his daughter’s school with his licensed gun after hearing about the scolding incident. After a heated exchange with Singh, he allegedly opened fire.

