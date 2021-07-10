Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan teen abducted by 4, then raped in moving car: Cops
jaipur news

Rajasthan teen abducted by 4, then raped in moving car: Cops

The Rajasthan Police said the villagers caught hold of three persons accused of rape in Alwar but they were able to escape.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Rape cases across India are on the rise with even erstwhile safe metros such as Bangalore and Kolkata reporting violent crimes against women. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four men when she went to fetch water from a borewell and raped by them in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said on Friday.

The rape survivor’s father told the police that his daughter had gone to fetch water from the borewell when she was taken away by the suspects in a vehicle. They kept driving around in the area while they first took turns to rape her in the vehicle. Later they took her to the forest where she was again raped .

Police said the villagers caught hold of three persons but they were able to escape in the commotion that followed. The father also alleged that the accused threatened him.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven people at three places and later dumped by the roadside. Her father told the police that she was initially abducted by three men who raped her and later took her around to two other villages where their four friends also raped her.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the two cases.

On June 29, a 12-year-old was abducted and gang-raped by three people on June 29 when she went to feed the cattle. Two people have been arrested in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP