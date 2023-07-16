Rajasthan: Tigress spotted with three cubs in Ramgarh Visdhari Reserve

Tigress RVT-2 was spotted with her three cubs in the camera trap in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR), officials said.

(Twitter/ Screengrab/ @ashokgehlot51)

This is the first litter of the tigress in RVTR taking the big cat population in the reserve to five, said an official, adding that the cubs are around two to four months old.

Ramgarh Vishadhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan’s Bundi was approved as the fourth tiger reserve in the state by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change in July 2022.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot shared a clip of the tigress with her three cubs on social media as he expressed happiness over the news.

“Good news. Gift of nature. On World Tiger Day 29 July 2019, the pleasant result of the proposal made in the budget for Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve has come to the fore in the form of new guests of the forest. Today again, a fortnight before World Tiger Day, there was good news of the birth of new cubs. Kudos and congratulations to the RVTR team for strengthening the government’s wildlife conservation campaign,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Much awaited good news now from Ramgarh Vishdhari as Begum seen with her newborns,” Additional forest chief secretary Shikhar Agarwal wrote on Twitter.

A forest official said, “RVT-2 aka Begum, the daughter of T-73 was shifted from Ranthambore to Ramgarh last year in July, in addition to a male tiger T-115, which was already moving in that area for a long time,” said another forest official.

“Giving birth to cubs within a year is a rare case. Ramgarh Vishadhari now has five tigers,” he added.

Rajasthan has presently four tiger reserves. Apart from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, which is the source population of tigers in the state, Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi are the habitat of Rajasthan’s big cats.

The Sariska tigress ST-19 was also spotted with her two cubs last week taking the big cats tally in Sariska in Rajasthan’s Alwar to 30.

From 59 tigers in 2014, the current population of tigers in the state has reached around 121 of which over 75% are of RTR.

